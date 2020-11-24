Organize your garage with the Rubbermaid FastTrack rail system at a low of $18.50

Lowe’s is offering the Rubbermaid FastTrack 5-Piece Multipurpose Garage Storage Rail System for $18.41 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is offered on orders of $45 or more. Normally fetching nearly $40 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by almost $7 and is the best available deal. If you’re looking for a way to organize your garage this winter, this is a great way to do it. You’ll get a 32-inch hanging rail, handle hook, two scoop hooks, and a multi-purpose hook. You can use it to hang things like your ladders, shovels, rakes, and more so they’re always within arm’s reach while still being out of the way. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this bike hook that’s built to be used with FastTrack systems. It can hold up to 50-pounds and is built to work with bikes of all shapes and sizes. Whether you have a large or small ride, this will help further organize your garage. At under $10 for the hook, it’s a no-brainer purchase with today’s lead deal.

If you’re just after hanging larger items, this 4-pack of hooks is the perfect solution. They can be used to hold extension cords, air hoses, or even ladders and more. You’ll find that they secure straight into the stud and are quite easy to install. For just $13 at Amazon, this is a great choice for those on a tighter budget and who are looking for something a bit more simple.

Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Rail System features:

With the FastTrack kit, you can get the items in your garage off the floor and onto the wall, creating more space to work and play. This kit contains (1) 32-in Hanging rail, (1) Handle Hook, (2) Scoop Hooks, and (1) Multi Purpose Hook. The FastTrack system is very easy and fast to install. The kit comes with all of the hardware you need and the predrilled holes on the rail are designed to fit 16-inch or 24-inch studs for sturdy and secure installation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

