SKIL’s 20V Cordless Angle Grinder strikes new Amazon low of $70, more tools from $30

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice variety of SKIL discounts priced from $30. Our favorite from the bunch is SKIL’s 20V 4.5-inch Angle Grinder for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This angle grinder features a cordless design that lets you take it wherever needed. That’s thanks to the inclusion of a PWRCore 20 lithium battery, making it easier than ever to cut tile, grind metal, sand, polish, sharpen, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more SKIL deals from $30.
More SKIL deals:
- SKIL 1/2-inch Corded Drill: $30 (Reg. $50)
- SKIL Self-Leveling Red Cross Line Laser: $50 (Reg. $60)
- SKIL 20V 4.5-inch Angle Grinder: $70 (Reg. $90)
- SKIL Self-Leveling Green Cross Line Laser: $80 (Reg. $100)
- SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Jigsaw: $128 (Reg. $160)
SKIL 20V 4.5-inch Angle Grinder features:
- Use this cordless grinder for a variety of DIY tasks including cutting tile, grinding metal, sanding, polishing, sharpening and more.
- The PWRCore 20 Lithium Battery has an innovative temperature management system to keep battery cool and powering on through your project
- Choose the positioning that works best for you and the task at hand
- Prevents accidental start up and locks on for convenient prolonged use.
- An easier and safer start.
