SKIL’s 20V Cordless Angle Grinder strikes new Amazon low of $70, more tools from $30

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020SKIL
From $30

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice variety of SKIL discounts priced from $30. Our favorite from the bunch is SKIL’s 20V 4.5-inch Angle Grinder for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This angle grinder features a cordless design that lets you take it wherever needed. That’s thanks to the inclusion of a PWRCore 20 lithium battery, making it easier than ever to cut tile, grind metal, sand, polish, sharpen, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more SKIL deals from $30.

More SKIL deals:

And there’s more where that came from. Yesterday we found DEWALT and SKIL tools as low as $50. Markdowns there are up to $96 off, making that roundup of discounts worth a quick peek. Our favorite deal is the DEWALT Portable 5-inch Band Saw for $199, but that’s just one of the options.

SKIL 20V 4.5-inch Angle Grinder features:

  • Use this cordless grinder for a variety of DIY tasks including cutting tile, grinding metal, sanding, polishing, sharpening and more.
  • The PWRCore 20 Lithium Battery has an innovative temperature management system to keep battery cool and powering on through your project
  • Choose the positioning that works best for you and the task at hand
  • Prevents accidental start up and locks on for convenient prolonged use.
  • An easier and safer start.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Black Friday 2020 SKIL

About the Author

Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50%...
Organize your garage with the Rubbermaid FastTrack rail...
Early Black Friday SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Mak...
Gerber Black Friday sale at Amazon starts at $13, save ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling iOS/Android OBD II reade...
Black Friday Android app deals start now: Monument Vall...
Black Friday at Amazon takes up to $430 off Microsoft...
Outfit your iPhone, Android, Mac, or iPad with new AUKE...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

SKIL’s 40V Chainsaw Kit strikes new low of $170 (Reg. $220), more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save $96

DEWALT and SKIL tools plunge as low as $50 at Amazon (Up to $96 off)

From $50 Learn More
Save 38%

Kershaw knives are up to 38% off at Amazon, now priced from $10

From $10 Learn More
Save 29%

Bosch bit set deals land at Amazon, now priced from $13 (Up to 29% off)

$13 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Ray-Ban, more

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $45

Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from an Android device with 8BitDo’s Pro Controller kit at $38

$38 Learn More
Reg $40

Organize your garage with the Rubbermaid FastTrack rail system at a low of $18.50

$18.50 Learn More