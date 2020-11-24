SKIL’s 20V Cordless Angle Grinder strikes new Amazon low of $70, more tools from $30

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice variety of SKIL discounts priced from $30. Our favorite from the bunch is SKIL’s 20V 4.5-inch Angle Grinder for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This angle grinder features a cordless design that lets you take it wherever needed. That’s thanks to the inclusion of a PWRCore 20 lithium battery, making it easier than ever to cut tile, grind metal, sand, polish, sharpen, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more SKIL deals from $30.

More SKIL deals:

And there’s more where that came from. Yesterday we found DEWALT and SKIL tools as low as $50. Markdowns there are up to $96 off, making that roundup of discounts worth a quick peek. Our favorite deal is the DEWALT Portable 5-inch Band Saw for $199, but that’s just one of the options.

SKIL 20V 4.5-inch Angle Grinder features:

Use this cordless grinder for a variety of DIY tasks including cutting tile, grinding metal, sanding, polishing, sharpening and more.

The PWRCore 20 Lithium Battery has an innovative temperature management system to keep battery cool and powering on through your project

Choose the positioning that works best for you and the task at hand

Prevents accidental start up and locks on for convenient prolonged use.

An easier and safer start.

