Amazon offers Sperry Boots up to 35% off from $44 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Sperry boots for men and women. Our top pick from this sale women’s Saltwater Boots that are currently marked down to $74.94 shipped and regularly are priced at $120. That’s an Amazon all-time low and Sperry currently has them priced at $100. You can choose from nineteen different color patterns and these boots are waterproof, which is great for fall or winter weather. It also features a zippered backing to help them get on and off in a breeze. With over 8,000 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the men’s Avenue Duck Boots that are marked down to $44. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $110. This style is available in nine color options and and are also waterproof. They also have a unique waving to the bottom to help give you traction. These stylish boot will pair well with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike and are rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, you will want to check out our fashion guide with tons of top brands starting their Black Friday Events. adidas kicked off its deals with up to 50% off sitewide and deals starting at $4. Plus, Nordstrom’s Cyber Event offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, and more.

Sperry Saltwater Boots feature:

  • Water-resistant premium leather shaftRubber duck shell provides added protection
  • Signature Sperry Barrel-Tied Lacing for a secure fit
  • Rust-proof eyeletsZipper entry for easy on/easy off versatility
  • Non-marking rubber outsole with Sperry’s Signature Molded Wave-Siping for enhanced traction

