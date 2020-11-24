Early Black Friday deals on iPads and Macs from $100: 16-inch 1TB MacBook Pro $2,150, more

-
Up to 40% From $100

Today only, Woot is offering up a selection of Apple MacBooks and iPads in certified refurbished condition from $99.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage for $2,149.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,799 and today’s deal is down from the usual sale price of $2,499. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a 90-day warranty. More deals below.

Another standout is Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB for $349.99. That’s the second-best refurbished offer we’ve tracked this year, bested only by a brief sale on Apple’s storefront. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty. 

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both of which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

