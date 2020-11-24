Bundle Wyze Cam with nine smart home essentials for $50 (Save up to 50%)

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, it just dropped to $80 with today’s offer saving you up to 50% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This bundle from Wyze delivers everything you need to build out a smart home security setup. Alongside the popular 1080p Wyze Cam, you’re getting three smart bulbs, a pair of smart plugs, and two contact sensors. There’s also an included microSD card for storing local recordings, a sense motion detector, and more. Over 445 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While it’s not the newest Wyze camera, the model included above with all of the other smart home gear is hard to beat at the price. Though if you’re looking to expand the coverage with some of your savings, a pair of additional dimmable Wyze white smart bulbs go for $30 at Amazon. Or you could grab two of the brand’s smart plugs for $20 while still making out for less than what the bundle usually sells for.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounted ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. This ecobee3 lite bundle includes two temperature sensors for $120, not to mention this TP-Link accessory sale from $13.

Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!