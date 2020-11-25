Amazon’s has easy stocking stuffers with Gold Toe, Gildan, more from $7 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Gildan, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Gold Toe Men’s 12-Pack 656S Cotton Crew Athletic Socks for $23.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $32, that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. These socks are perfect for wearing with boots or dress shoes alike and they’re cushioned to promote all-day comfort. I personally wear Gold Toe socks regularly and would recommend, however they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 25,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Plus, you can choose from several color options too. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Gildan’s Men’s Covered Waistband 5-Pack Boxer Briefs for $11.89. To compare, these undergarments are regularly priced at up to $18 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. They’re also moisture-wicking to promote comfort and have a leg band to help them stay in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 21,000 reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out the Lululemon Black Friday Teaser Sale that’s offering deals starting at just $9. Plus, Nike is offering huge early Black Friday deals as well with up to 50% off Dri-FIT, Jordan, and more.

Gold Toe Cotton Crew Athletic Socks feature:

  • Aquafx moisture control keeps feet dry and comfortable
  • Full cushioned foot
  • Made with super soft cotton and smooth comfort toe seam
  • Long lasting reinforced toe

