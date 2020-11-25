Upgrade your Apple Watch with third-party bands from $6

-
Up to 40% From $6

We’ve spotted a number of third-party Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon in the lead up to Black Friday. One standout is this Leather Loop option in various colors for $11.04 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $15 to $20 price tag and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Avoid the pricey alternatives from Apple and go with this sleek leather band instead. This particular model features a semi-loop design that differs from other third-party leather options we’ve featured regularly. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 6,100 Amazon reviewers. More deals on various styles can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

You’ll find even more Apple Watch bands from various third-party retailers on sale here from $6. You’ll also want to check out our roundup from earlier this week of Apple’s official Watch bands that are also on sale.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Leather Loop Watch Band features:

KYISGOS watch band uses fashionable leather style design with stainless steel buckle, convenient and easy to interchange. The watch band adapter and buckle are Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1/SE All models. It can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

