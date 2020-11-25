Cruise around on a refurb Bird Electric Scooter for $199 (Orig. $799), more from $69

Walmart is currently offering the certified refurbished Bird Electric Scooter for $199 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $799 and today’s deal beats our last mention by $100 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re after an electric scooter to get around this fall or next spring, this is a great option. There’s a built-in LED display that shows you everything you need to know. With a 300W motor and a max 700W output, it lets you cruise around at up to 15.5MPH with a range of 15-miles before it’s time to recharge. Plus, it’s fairly lightweight for its size at 27-pounds, making it easy to carry up or down stairs. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-focused? Well, the Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter is available for $69 shipped at Walmart. Normally around $100, today’s deal is among the best we’v seen and is the lowest available. It has a maximum weight capacity of 120-pounds, meaning this is designed more for kids than adults. You’ll find up to 40-minutes of use on a charge and it has a max speed of 10MPH. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Regardless of which you pick up, this helmet is a must-have. It’ll keep your head safe while riding, making it a crucial piece of safety equipment. Amazon has it for $23 right now, which means it’s a no-brainer purchase with your savings from either deal above.

Bird Electric Scooter features:

THE NEW POWERHOUSE – With an internal and external lithium ion battery, the ES4 has a top speed of nearly 15.5 mph and a range of up to 28 miles. The bar for high-performance e-scooters has been raised.

DUAL BRAKE SYSTEM – The ES4 is equipped with an anti-lock electric brake system and an ergonomically designed mechanical brake to improve rider safety. The ES4 has an impressive 13 foot braking distance when traveling at 12.4 mph.

SHOCK ABSORPTION – Built-in front and rear wheel shock absorbers provide maximum rider comfort even when traveling at high speeds. Asphalt, concrete, and cobblestones are no problem for this premium scooter.

TECHNOLOGICALLY SUPERIOR – With a LED display, Bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, mobile app connectivity for additional security and firmware updates, and customizable ambient light colors, the ES4 combines performance with luxury.

