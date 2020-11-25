It’s officially Black Friday week here at 9to5Toys and while the official shopping holiday isn’t until a few days away, many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. With everything from the latest iPads and Apple Watches on sale to Android phones, smart home gear, and more, there’s a lot to check out this year. Down below you’ll find our Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals and more.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3AM ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Apple Black Friday deals
Headlining Apple’s Black Friday selection of deals is the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE that’s on sale from $230. These prices deliver new all-time lows across various models, making it a great time to score the latest from Apple.
We’re also seeing a number of notable deals on the latest iPad Pro models. These devices are up to $150 off the regular going rate and once again a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and other retailers. Previous-generation models are also being discounted by up to $430 at this time.
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is discounted today to $299, taking $30 off the regular going rate and hitting the expected Black Friday price for this year.
- AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 mini FREE with trade, XS $1/mo., more
- Apple Watch Series 5 marked down by as much as $250 across various models
- Latest Beats headphones get Black Friday discounts from $100
- Apple kicks-off huge movie bundle sale from $8 for Black Friday
- AirPods with wireless charging case returns to Amazon low at $150 ($49 off)
- Here are your Black Friday Apple TV discounts
- Official Apple Watch bands discounted from $29 in various styles ($20+ off)
- Apple’s 21-inch iMac lineup now up to $299 off, deals from $1,000 shipped
- Get a $100 iTunes gift card + $20 credit for $100 delivered
TaoTronics is now offering 9to5Toys readers a special deal on its TT-HE001 Home Space Heater. The official TaoTronics Amazon storefront is offering the TT-HE001 Home Space Heater for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon and apply code 9to5UYCH at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $68 at Amazon, and rarely ever going for less, this is 25% off and the best price we can find.
EZVIZ Home Security Cameras: Consistently rated best image quality, EZVIZ is discounting its lineup of smart indoor security cameras, video doorbells, outdoor floodlight cameras, and more starting at just $19.99. You’ll find 1080p recording with support for Alexa and Assistant integration, meaning you can pull up feeds on smart displays as well as your smartphone and control your entire smart home through one app. Not to mention, every EZVIZ camera comes equipped with a built-in microSD card slot for storing up to 256GB of footage locally, removing cloud storage fees (available as an option) and privacy concerns from the equation.
iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Get the iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $28.49 shipped with code 9to5VCA01BF at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 25% and is the best available. If you recently picked up Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, this USB-C hub is the perfect accessory. It offers just about every port that your computer no longer has, including 1x PD-In USB-C, 1x 4K@30Hz HDMI video, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD (TF) card reader, 2x USB-A 3.0, and 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet.
Best Google/Android Black Friday deals
There’s a number of Nest deals available today as Black Friday sales take off in earnest. That includes the latest Nest Hub Max at $179, which is down from the usual $229 price tag. We’ve also spotted the Pixel 5 smartphone at $649 (Reg. $699).
Motorola has a pretty notable Black Friday sale going with discounts on nearly all of its Android smartphones. That includes the edge+ with 256GB of storage for $700. That’s down 30% from the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Check out the entire sale here for more.
The upgraded Lenovo 14-inch S330 Chromebook is getting a notable discount for Black Friday to $199. That’s a 33% drop from the regular going rate and the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. It comes backed by 8-hour battery life as well as 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory, but touts USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot.
Google Pixel Stand is also being discounted for Black Friday to $40from the usual $80 price tag. That’s a new all-time low and $10 less than our previous mention. If you own any of Google’s Pixel smartphones that have Qi wireless charging, then Pixel Stand is the perfect way to power your device. It offers 10W wireless charging and turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, or even a smart home controller.
Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:
- Brydge Black Friday sale goes live with up to 40% off iPad keyboards, Mac docks, more
- Anker’s Powerhouse portable battery/generator lineup on sale from $120
- HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook drops to best price in months from $207 (Reg. $280)
- Save up to 27% on Lutron Caseta HomeKit dimmer switches, remotes, more from $15
- Motorola’s Black Friday sale takes up to $400 of Android smartphones from $120
- Philips Hue Black Friday sale takes up to 30% off latest HomeKit bulbs, lightstrips, more
- Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook sees 33% discount to $199
- Sonos Black Friday sale kicks off from $299: Move portable speaker, Beam, more
- Affinity Photo and Designer apps now 30% off for Black Friday + more from $14
- Withings Black Friday sale: Body+ Scale $69, Sleep Tracking Pad $74, more
- OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts 8 Pro to $799, 7T $349, more + free OnePlus Buds
- NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick drops to second-best price yet at $129
- Twelve South Black Friday sale now live with up to 33% off Mac accessories, more
- Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Sale takes 40% off purchases of $125: Outerwear, sweaters, more
- Top-tier De’Longhi La Specialista and Dinamica Coffee Makers fall up to $200 at Amazon
- UGG Closet takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles from $15: Boots, slippers, more
- Cole Haan’s Best It Gets Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase
- Kate Spade takes 50% off everything sitewide during its Big Black Friday Sale
- Vineyard Vines Black Friday Event slashes 30% off sitewide with deals from $11
- Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styles from $25
- Banana Republic’s Black Friday Event cuts 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off sale items from $5
- GAP’s Black Friday Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off
- COACH Black Friday Sale takes 50% off best-sellers + 30% off full-price + free shipping
- Timbuk2 In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off top selling bags: MacBook backpacks, more
- KitchenAid’s Pro Stand Mixers now up to $300 off for Black Friday, deals from $190
- Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more
- Amazon’s Kwikset Smartcode lock sale starts at $57 (Up to 34% off)
- DEWALT’s 25-piece Drive Socket Set hits $20 at Amazon (Save 33%)
Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news
We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!