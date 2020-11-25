It’s officially Black Friday week here at 9to5Toys and while the official shopping holiday isn’t until a few days away, many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. With everything from the latest iPads and Apple Watches on sale to Android phones, smart home gear, and more, there’s a lot to check out this year. Down below you’ll find our Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals and more.

Black Friday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3AM ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

Apple Black Friday deals

Headlining Apple’s Black Friday selection of deals is the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE that’s on sale from $230. These prices deliver new all-time lows across various models, making it a great time to score the latest from Apple.

We’re also seeing a number of notable deals on the latest iPad Pro models. These devices are up to $150 off the regular going rate and once again a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and other retailers. Previous-generation models are also being discounted by up to $430 at this time.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is discounted today to $299, taking $30 off the regular going rate and hitting the expected Black Friday price for this year.

TaoTronics is now offering 9to5Toys readers a special deal on its TT-HE001 Home Space Heater. The official TaoTronics Amazon storefront is offering the TT-HE001 Home Space Heater for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon and apply code 9to5UYCH at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $68 at Amazon, and rarely ever going for less, this is 25% off and the best price we can find.

EZVIZ Home Security Cameras: Consistently rated best image quality, EZVIZ is discounting its lineup of smart indoor security cameras, video doorbells, outdoor floodlight cameras, and more starting at just $19.99. You’ll find 1080p recording with support for Alexa and Assistant integration, meaning you can pull up feeds on smart displays as well as your smartphone and control your entire smart home through one app. Not to mention, every EZVIZ camera comes equipped with a built-in microSD card slot for storing up to 256GB of footage locally, removing cloud storage fees (available as an option) and privacy concerns from the equation.

iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Get the iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $28.49 shipped with code 9to5VCA01BF at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 25% and is the best available. If you recently picked up Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, this USB-C hub is the perfect accessory. It offers just about every port that your computer no longer has, including 1x PD-In USB-C, 1x 4K@30Hz HDMI video, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD (TF) card reader, 2x USB-A 3.0, and 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet.

Best Google/Android Black Friday deals

There’s a number of Nest deals available today as Black Friday sales take off in earnest. That includes the latest Nest Hub Max at $179, which is down from the usual $229 price tag. We’ve also spotted the Pixel 5 smartphone at $649 (Reg. $699).

Motorola has a pretty notable Black Friday sale going with discounts on nearly all of its Android smartphones. That includes the edge+ with 256GB of storage for $700. That’s down 30% from the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Check out the entire sale here for more.

The upgraded Lenovo 14-inch S330 Chromebook is getting a notable discount for Black Friday to $199. That’s a 33% drop from the regular going rate and the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. It comes backed by 8-hour battery life as well as 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory, but touts USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot.

Google Pixel Stand is also being discounted for Black Friday to $40from the usual $80 price tag. That’s a new all-time low and $10 less than our previous mention. If you own any of Google’s Pixel smartphones that have Qi wireless charging, then Pixel Stand is the perfect way to power your device. It offers 10W wireless charging and turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, or even a smart home controller.

Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

