Early Black Friday Chemical Guys deals from $6: Microfiber towels, wash mitt, cleaners, more

Reg. $54+ From $6

Amazon is now offering some deep deals on Chemical Guys vehicle cleaners and accessories ahead of Black Friday. One standout is the 12-pack of Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $13.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $20, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate, the best price we can find, and an ideal opportunity to score a package for the car enthusiast on your list. While these 16- by 16-inch towels are great for streak-free cleaning of the vehicles, they are a solid option for just about any robust cleaning job and can just get thrown in the laundry for a refresh. The best-selling towels are rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Early Black Friday Chemical Guys deals:

While we are talking deals for your vehicles, check out these iOttie smartphone car mounts and Qi chargers from $15. Then head over to our latest roundup of CarPlay and Android Auto receivers from $250

More on the Chemical Guys Microfiber Towels:

  • 70/30 ultra premium elite banded microfiber towels
  • Best suited for drying wet surfaces or for use with quick detail and waterless carwash products
  • Microscopic fibers in supra towels allow them to absorb upto 10 times their weight in liquid
  • 360,000 strands in every square inch of highly refined loop woven microfiber
  • No streaks, 100 percentage lint free

