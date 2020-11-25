Early Black Friday Chemical Guys deals from $6: Microfiber towels, wash mitt, cleaners, more

Amazon is now offering some deep deals on Chemical Guys vehicle cleaners and accessories ahead of Black Friday. One standout is the 12-pack of Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $13.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $20, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate, the best price we can find, and an ideal opportunity to score a package for the car enthusiast on your list. While these 16- by 16-inch towels are great for streak-free cleaning of the vehicles, they are a solid option for just about any robust cleaning job and can just get thrown in the laundry for a refresh. The best-selling towels are rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Early Black Friday Chemical Guys deals:

While we are talking deals for your vehicles, check out these iOttie smartphone car mounts and Qi chargers from $15. Then head over to our latest roundup of CarPlay and Android Auto receivers from $250.

More on the Chemical Guys Microfiber Towels:

70/30 ultra premium elite banded microfiber towels

Best suited for drying wet surfaces or for use with quick detail and waterless carwash products

Microscopic fibers in supra towels allow them to absorb upto 10 times their weight in liquid

360,000 strands in every square inch of highly refined loop woven microfiber

No streaks, 100 percentage lint free

