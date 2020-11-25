Brydge Black Friday sale goes live with up to 40% off iPad keyboards, Mac docks, more

Today, Brydge is launching its Black Friday sale with discounts on its lineup of popular iPad keyboards, Mac docks, and more from $15 shipped. Amazon is also matching many of the price cuts. Headlining all of the deals is the Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard at $139.99. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Whether you’re rocking the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or Apple’s new iPad Air, this wireless keyboard will elevate the typing experience. Alongside being machined out of aluminum, there’s a built-in trackpad, backlit keys, and 12-month battery life. Rated 4/5 stars from over 150 customers and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.