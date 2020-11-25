Brydge Black Friday sale goes live with up to 40% off iPad keyboards, Mac docks, more

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest iPad DealsBrydge
Shop now

Today, Brydge is launching its Black Friday sale with discounts on its lineup of popular iPad keyboards, Mac docks, and more from $15 shipped. Amazon is also matching many of the price cuts. Headlining all of the deals is the Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard at $139.99. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Whether you’re rocking the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or Apple’s new iPad Air, this wireless keyboard will elevate the typing experience. Alongside being machined out of aluminum, there’s a built-in trackpad, backlit keys, and 12-month battery life. Rated 4/5 stars from over 150 customers and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other highlights from Brydge:

While you’ll find all of the best Black Friday offers so far in our hub, there are plenty of other notable discounts for iPad and Mac users. Twelve South’s popular offerings are now up to 33% off alongside everything on sale in Anker’s latest sale.

Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best iPad Deals Brydge

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rocketbook Fusion iOS/Android Smart Reusable Notebook n...
Amazon 1-day advent calendar sale from $13: Melissa ...
Amazon Black Friday deals have the Anker eufy RoboVac 1...
Outfit your Mac with top-rated Macally accessories from...
Apple Watch Series 5 marked down by as much as $250 acr...
Latest Beats headphones get Black Friday discounts from...
Listen to over 11,000 audiobooks with Audible Plus at $...
Google’s Pixel Stand hits a new all-time low at 5...
Show More Comments

Related

From $15

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

$80 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Save up to 22%

Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

From $40 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Save $430

Black Friday at Amazon takes up to $430 off Microsoft’s latest Surface devices

$1,469 Learn More
Up to 45%

Canon Black Friday sale takes up to 45% refurbs: T7 DSLR bundle $359, more

Shop now Learn More
33% off

Amazon 1-day advent calendar sale from $13: Melissa & Doug, Disney, more

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $220

Amazon Black Friday deals have the Anker eufy RoboVac 11S down at $150 (Reg. $220)

$150 Learn More