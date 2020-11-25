Early Black Friday air fryer deals from $30: Bella touchscreen, De’Longhi 5-quart, more

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 50% in savings and the lowest we can find. Sporting 6-quarts of air frying capacity, this model can cook enough fries for a small family in one go. The 1700-watts of cooking power is complemented by presets like “air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, pizza, and dehydrate.” The adjustable temperature settings (90- to 400-degrees) and built-in 60-minute timer round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More air fryer deals below from $30.

We’ve also found the De’Longhi 1700-Watt Rapid Crisp 5-Quart Air Fryer for $157.80 shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal takes $42 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This air fryer boasts De’Longhi’s Rapid Crisp technology which is able to cook food “up to 20% faster than other models.” Two heating elements are inside, bolstering efficiency and reducing overall cooking times. With a 5-quart capacity, this unit should wield enough room to cook for the entire family as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More air fryer deals:

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts. Digital touchscreen control, adjustable temperature from 90°F to 400°F and integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone. Matte black finish adds style to any kitchen. Easy clean up with a dishwasher safe, PFOA free nonstick pan and crisping tray.

