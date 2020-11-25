Early Black Friday air fryer deals from $30: Bella touchscreen, De’Longhi 5-quart, more

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBlack Friday 2020
50% off From $30

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 50% in savings and the lowest we can find. Sporting 6-quarts of air frying capacity, this model can cook enough fries for a small family in one go. The 1700-watts of cooking power is complemented by presets like “air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, pizza, and dehydrate.” The adjustable temperature settings (90- to 400-degrees) and built-in 60-minute timer round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More air fryer deals below from $30

We’ve also found the De’Longhi 1700-Watt Rapid Crisp 5-Quart Air Fryer for $157.80 shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal takes $42 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This air fryer boasts De’Longhi’s Rapid Crisp technology which is able to cook food “up to 20% faster than other models.” Two heating elements are inside, bolstering efficiency and reducing overall cooking times. With a 5-quart capacity, this unit should wield enough room to cook for the entire family as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More air fryer deals:

Be sure to dig into our ongoing Black Friday pricing on Anova sous vide cookers, as well as all of these Instant Pot offers and everything else in our home goods deal hub. You also won’t want to miss out on the now live simplehuman deals as well.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts. Digital touchscreen control, adjustable temperature from 90°F to 400°F and integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone. Matte black finish adds style to any kitchen. Easy clean up with a dishwasher safe, PFOA free nonstick pan and crisping tray.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sperry Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off over 250 s...
[Update: New deals available] LEGO Black Friday sale go...
KitchenAid toasters and cooking accessories now startin...
Top-tier De’Longhi La Specialista and Dinamica Co...
Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Sale takes 40% off pu...
Early Black Friday Chemical Guys deals from $6: Microfi...
AmazonBasics Black Friday sale from $5: MacBook sleeves...
Black Friday TV deals: HomeKit/AirPlay 2 VIZIO 55-inch ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More
50% off

Ninja Black Friday deals from $100: Air fryers, multi-cookers, more up to 50% off

From $100 Learn More
$50+ off

Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more

From $49 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More
Review

Logitech Z407 Review: Clear, powerful sound with effortless wireless control [Video]

Learn More
$3.30 per month

NordVPN’s Black Friday sale delivers over 2-years of service for $3.30 per month

$89 Learn More
50% off

Sperry Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off over 250 styles + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
Up to 50% off

[Update: New deals available] LEGO Black Friday sale goes live with up to 50% kits from $6

$6+ Learn More