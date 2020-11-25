GEARWRENCH’s 500-lumen work light is rechargeable + magnetic at $45.50 (Reg. $55+)

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH Professional Ultra-Thin Flex-Head Work Light for $45.54 shipped. Down from its going rate of $55 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever had to work on a car outside at night, well, you know just how much a little bit of light can help. This LED outputs up to 500-lumens and has a magnetic base, which allows it to attach to your hood, or any other metal surface. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery here, as well, which is said to last up to 3-hours on high and 6-hours on low. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a way to bolster your EDC, then the OLIGHT I1R 2 EOS is a great option. With a super compact form-factor, it offers up to 150-lumens of brightness and also sports a built-in rechargeable battery. You can place it right on your keychain or pocket without it taking up much room. At $15 on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Looking to further expand your DIY capabilities after picking up today’s lead deal? Right now, we’re tracking up to $106 off DEWALT gear at Amazon. Pricing starts as low as $74 and you’ll find a wide range of products on sale here.

GEARWRENCH Work Light features:

Ultra-thin flex-head allows the light to be positioned in tight spaces to illuminate the work area from angles that are impossible to access with larger work lights

The flex-head nests flush against the body, folding down to 6.5” which means the light can easily be put in a pocket, it is more portable and overall a more compact light solution

The flex-head allows the light to be directed more accurately than “fixed beam” style work lights while the hang hook and magnetic base add options for how to position the light

