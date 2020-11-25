Add a GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig to your mobile photo setup at $80 (50% off)

-
AdoramadslrJOBY
50% off $80

Adorama is offering the Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig Upgrade for $79.95 shipped. Down from its $200 list price and $160 going rate at Target, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. While we often see the GorillaPod 5K Kit go on sale, it’s somewhat rare for us to see the Rig upgrade also get included. The 5K Kit can handle cameras up to 11-pounds, and comes with a ball head to position your camera anywhere you need. The Rig upgrade gives you two outrigger supports that each have an individual mount on them to hold a light, microphone, or something else. Plus, includes a strap to hold it secure to trees, poles, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Not sure if the 5K Kit with Rig is the right option? Check out our Tested article where we deep-dive into it.

If you don’t have an 11-pound payload, the GorillaPod 3K Kit is a great alternative. It’s available at Amazon for around $47 and supports rigs up to 6.6-pounds and still packs the positionable ball head. This is a great choice for those who don’t have as heavy of a setup.

However, the GorillaPod Original is perfect for those who shoot with a GoPro or their smartphone. Its max payload is 11.5-ounces, which is more than enough for lightweight setups that use cameras like the RX100 or other similar models. At $15.50 on Amazon, it’s an easy recommendation for those on a budget.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig features:

The GorillaPod 5K can now hold a mic, some lights, a phone, GoPro & other accessories to create a portable photo-video-vlogging platform. Create professional quality videos, vlogs, macro photos and more with a camera rig for DSLR plus mic and lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Adorama

dslr

JOBY

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Apple’s official iPhone cases on sale from $10 ac...
Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to low of ...
Google Nest Hub Max falls to $179 for Black Friday + Ne...
HiFiMan’s HE-560 V4 planar headphones get a $600 ...
SanDisk’s latest Extreme PRO USB-C SSD offers 2GB...
Zhiyun’s latest Crane 2S gimbal offers simplified set...
Olympus launches OM-D E-M10 IV with IBIS, tilting monit...
SmallRig’s all-new Sony A7S III Master Kit is a must ...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Ultra-Wide 4K Gaming Monitor is somehow $300

$300 Learn More
Review

GoPro HERO9 Black Review: HyperSmooth operator with front-facing screen [Video]

Watch Now Learn More
From $400

HP’s OMEN 30L desktop has an RTX 3080 + i7 for $1,485, more from $400

$1,485 Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More
Up to 40% off

HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg $40

Organize your garage with the Rubbermaid FastTrack rail system at a low of $18.50

$18.50 Learn More
B2G1 FREE

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7 + B2G1 FREE: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 007, Star Wars, Marvel, much more

From $7 Learn More