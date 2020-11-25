Add a GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig to your mobile photo setup at $80 (50% off)

Adorama is offering the Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig Upgrade for $79.95 shipped. Down from its $200 list price and $160 going rate at Target, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. While we often see the GorillaPod 5K Kit go on sale, it’s somewhat rare for us to see the Rig upgrade also get included. The 5K Kit can handle cameras up to 11-pounds, and comes with a ball head to position your camera anywhere you need. The Rig upgrade gives you two outrigger supports that each have an individual mount on them to hold a light, microphone, or something else. Plus, includes a strap to hold it secure to trees, poles, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Not sure if the 5K Kit with Rig is the right option? Check out our Tested article where we deep-dive into it.

If you don’t have an 11-pound payload, the GorillaPod 3K Kit is a great alternative. It’s available at Amazon for around $47 and supports rigs up to 6.6-pounds and still packs the positionable ball head. This is a great choice for those who don’t have as heavy of a setup.

However, the GorillaPod Original is perfect for those who shoot with a GoPro or their smartphone. Its max payload is 11.5-ounces, which is more than enough for lightweight setups that use cameras like the RX100 or other similar models. At $15.50 on Amazon, it’s an easy recommendation for those on a budget.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig features:

The GorillaPod 5K can now hold a mic, some lights, a phone, GoPro & other accessories to create a portable photo-video-vlogging platform. Create professional quality videos, vlogs, macro photos and more with a camera rig for DSLR plus mic and lights.

