Home Depot’s RIDGID Black Friday tool sale takes up to 40% off DIY essentials

The annual RIDGID Black Friday sale is now underway at Home Depot with up to 40% off tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all or your can opt for in-store pickup where needed. Our top pick is the Compact Drill Kit for $79. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2020. For basic DIY tasks around the house, this model will certainly do the job. You’ll receive the drill itself, a wall charger, 2Ah battery, and a carrying case. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals in the Home Depot RIDGID Black Friday sale.

Other notable RIDGID Black Friday deals:

You’ll want to browse through the rest of Home Depot’s RIDGID Black Friday sale for more deals on tools, outdoor equipment, and other DIY essentials. Next, pop over to our Green Deals guide for additional energy-conscious price drops to cut down on your daily waste.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID Compact Drill Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Speed 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit with 2 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag. This 18-Volt 2-Speed Drill/Driver Kit features all metal gears for added durability on the jobsite or at home. The 1/2 in. single sleeve ratcheting chuck holds bits tight and secure.

