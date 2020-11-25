iPong Table Tennis Robot hits Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is now offering the iPong Table Tennis Training Robot for $80 shipped. Regularly as much as $200 there and currently fetching $142 elsewhere, this is the best price we can find. Currently on sale for $103 at Walmart, it is also now at a new Amazon all-time low and a perfect gift for table tennis fans.  Featuring a wireless remote and digital display, this is an ideal learning and practice ping pong robot. Recommended for use with standard 40 mm balls, it can hold up to 100 at a time and then fire them back at up to 70 balls per minute (adjustable frequency). Nearly 70% of the 300+ Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating. More details below. 

Score some extra balls to snore you’re more than ready to go on day one with your new ping pong robot. This 60-pack sells for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,000 customers. 

Head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for more early Black Friday price drops. Qardio’s holiday deals are live along with loads more in our Black Friday guide. We also have plenty of workout companion tech deals in our fitness tracker guide along with this morning’s Apple Watch price drops.

More on the iPong Table Tennis Training Robot:

  • New software to ensure consistency and accuracy
  • Robot for learning and practicing table tennis without a partner featuring a wireless remote and digital display for easy control settings
  • Adjustable features: ball frequency, side-to-side oscillation, topspin speed and backspin speed
  • Holds over 100 balls; Shoots balls at an adjustable frequency (30 to 70 balls per minute)
  • 40 mm iPong balls are recommended for use with this product

