The #1 best-selling PlayStation 4 stand/charger is down to a new low of $15.50

OIVO Video Game Accessories (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its PlayStation 4/Slim/Pro Cooling Station for $15.39 Prime shipped with the code 20OIVOGAMES and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $28, today’s deal beats our last mention by nearly $5 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve decided to stick to keeping Sony’s previous-generation console around for a while, then picking up this cooling station will help prolong your system’s life. It helps to keep the console cool, but it also does a ton of other stuff. You’ll find two controller chargers as well as 12 game slots to help organize your setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Now, if you have a PlayStation 4 Pro and don’t want to worry about charging controllers or storing games, then this dock is for you. It’s just $13 Prime shipped, saving you an additional $10 over today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget about the massive PlayStation sale going on right now with games for all generations. Deals are available in just about every genre, so be sure to swing by and see if a title that you’ve had your eye on is discounted.

OIVO PlayStation 4 Cooling Station features:

Multi-functional Design for All Playstation 4 Consoles – It perfectly fit for the PS4 , PS4 slim , PS4 pro console, a lot of improvements in performance.

With LED Indicators Screen – It charges through the EXT port instead of USB Port, more safe and reliable, dual controllers can sit on the earphone jack as well, when Charging it turns to RED with ” Charging…” sign , when fully charged it turns to GREEN.

