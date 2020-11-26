Amazon Thanksgiving art sale: 3Doodler 3D Printing Pen 25% off, Crayola from $8, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off arts and crafts gear, 3D printing pens, Crayola, and more. You can score the 2020 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen for $59.99 shipped. That’s 25% or $20 off the regular $80 price tag and the lowest we can find. This unique 3D printing pen allows you to draw your own 3D creations with “non-toxic 3Doodler create plastic filaments.” It also includes a stencil book and plenty of content via the companion iOS/Android app like interactive instructions and more. You can get a better idea of the experience in our hands-on video review for the 3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. Head below for more Thanksgiving deals on 3Doodler pens, Crayola gear, and more. 

Amazon Thanksgiving art sale:

If the art gear isn’t going to cover your upcoming gifting responsibilities, give the Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale from $8 a try, or our ongoing LEGO Black Friday roundup. Then check out these Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, and Barbie offers at up to 50% off and head over to our Black Friday deal hub for more.

More on the 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen:

The world’s first in a 3D printing device. Featuring improved power, durability, and reliability for a superior doodling experience. Get an interactive experience! The app is packed with dedicated easy to follow stencil section and step by step interactive instructions, receive badges for completed projects and photograph & share your creations directly on social media. The App is fully built on iOS & Android. Just Plug the 3D Pen in, insert 3Doodler Create plastic, Wait for the 3D Pen to heat up and then you’re good to extrude!

