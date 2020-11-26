Amazon’s checking off your holiday list with Champion, Russel, Jockey, more from $5

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off top brands including Champion, Russel, Jockey, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt for $11.89. Regularly this sweatshirt is priced at $19 and you can choose from an array of fun color options. This is a great layering piece for cool weather and it features sweat-wicking material to promote comfort. It can also be worn with jeans, joggers, leggings, shorts, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out fashion guide for an array of top brand Black Friday Deals that are live including Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Sperry, and more.

Russel Athletic Fleece Sweatshirt features:

Russell Athletic, the pioneer, inventor and created of the Sweatshirt

Medium-weight 9 oz fleece keeps in body heat so you can stay warm

Dri-Power technology wicks sweat away, keeping you warm and dry

Ribbed waistband and cuffs provide a comfortable, secure fit

V-notch at the crew neck adds modern detail to this timeless athletic staple

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!