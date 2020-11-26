Amazon’s outerwear sale offers Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, more from $26 shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashionBlack Friday 2020
45% off From $26

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Men’s and Women’s Outerwear from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery on orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lightweight Packable Down Puffer Jacket for $61.19. Regularly this jacket was priced at $85 and it’s available in an array of great color options. This would be a fantastic holiday gift option and it features a timeless design they can wear for years to come. It’s also waterproof, which is nice for fall and winter weather, as well as highly-packable. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 3,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the Nike Black Friday Sale that’s offering 20% off Dri-FIT and much more. Plus, GAP’s Black Friday Deals are offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase.

Tommy Hillfiger Packable Puffer Jacket features:

  • 100% down feather padding giving the ability to lock in warmth; Featuring a quilted pattern to add style and functionality; Heat is secured within each stitched quilt
  • A favorable front zipper extending the length of the jacket is featured along with 2 hand pockets; The side entry pockets create a spacious and easily accessible pocket
  • The Tommy Hilfiger logo is present on the left chest adding acknowledgement of the brand without being overpowering; The standup collar creates a mature look while adding to the warmth feature of the jacket
  • The packable feature comes from the lightweight accent of the jacket; Storage comes easy with the matching drawstring bag that can conveniently hold the jacket

