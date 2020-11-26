Amazon’s outerwear sale offers Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, more from $26 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Men’s and Women’s Outerwear from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery on orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lightweight Packable Down Puffer Jacket for $61.19. Regularly this jacket was priced at $85 and it’s available in an array of great color options. This would be a fantastic holiday gift option and it features a timeless design they can wear for years to come. It’s also waterproof, which is nice for fall and winter weather, as well as highly-packable. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 3,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

You will also want to check out the Nike Black Friday Sale that’s offering 20% off Dri-FIT and much more. Plus, GAP’s Black Friday Deals are offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase.

