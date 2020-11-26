Today only, Samsung’s PCIe 4.0 980 Pro 500GB SSD drops to $120 (20% off), more from $18

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a variety of storage deals from Seagate, Synology, Samsung, and more at up to 30% off. Our favorite from this deal is the Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 500GB NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive at $119.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re after the best performing SSD in your PCIe 4.0-equipped desktop, this is a great choice. you’ll find up to 6.9GB/s transfer speeds available here, which is insanely fast compared to PCIe 3.0 or SATA based storage, which maxes out at around 3.5GB/s or 500MB/s, respectively. With 500GB of storage, there’s more than enough here to hold games, photos, documents, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for a few more of our favorite deals, or swing by Amazon to view it all.
More storage deals up to 30% off:
- LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External HDD: $110 (Reg. $145)
- LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External HDD: $65 (Reg. $100)
- Crucial MX500 500GB SATA M.2 SSD: $44 (Reg. $56)
- Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB HDD: $350 (Reg. $480)
- Seagate Barracuda Pro 14TB HDD: $410 (Reg. $550)
- Seagate FireCuda 2TB SSD: $300 (Reg. $370)
- …and much more…
Don’t forget that B&H is offering a selection of storage deals with Synology and QNAP NAS, which Amazon is now price matching select models. You’ll also want to check out this sale we found at B&H with up to 46% off other storage deals, with pricing starting as low as $70.
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD features:
- NEXT-LEVEL SSD PERFORMANCE: Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing
- MAXIMUM SPEED: 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 6,900 MB/s
- A WINNING COMBINATION: Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more
- EFFICIENT M.2 SSD: The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems
