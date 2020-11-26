Today only, Samsung’s PCIe 4.0 980 Pro 500GB SSD drops to $120 (20% off), more from $18

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsBlack Friday 2020Samsung
From $18

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a variety of storage deals from Seagate, Synology, Samsung, and more at up to 30% off. Our favorite from this deal is the Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 500GB NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive at $119.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re after the best performing SSD in your PCIe 4.0-equipped desktop, this is a great choice. you’ll find up to 6.9GB/s transfer speeds available here, which is insanely fast compared to PCIe 3.0 or SATA based storage, which maxes out at around 3.5GB/s or 500MB/s, respectively. With 500GB of storage, there’s more than enough here to hold games, photos, documents, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for a few more of our favorite deals, or swing by Amazon to view it all.

More storage deals up to 30% off:

Don’t forget that B&H is offering a selection of storage deals with Synology and QNAP NAS, which Amazon is now price matching select models. You’ll also want to check out this sale we found at B&H with up to 46% off other storage deals, with pricing starting as low as $70.

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD features:

  • NEXT-LEVEL SSD PERFORMANCE: Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing
  • MAXIMUM SPEED: 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 6,900 MB/s
  • A WINNING COMBINATION: Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more
  • EFFICIENT M.2 SSD: The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Black Friday 2020 Samsung

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI...
Amazon takes 40% gaming chairs, desks, and more for Tha...
iOttie and mophie charging accessories now up 30% off f...
Top-rated Stanley cookware from $8 highlights this Than...
Amazon’s Thanksgiving Gerber multi-tool deals are...
Save up to $70 on Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks...
Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box highlights early Black ...
Apple’s Smart Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro g...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60

$60+ Learn More

WD unveils blazing-fast SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive, Thunderbolt 3 dock, more

Learn More
Up to 46% off

Save up to 46% on Samsung and WD hard drives, SSDs, more from $70

From $70 Learn More
26% off

Samsung and SanDisk storage deals start at $20, include microSD, flash, and SSDs

From $20 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Up to 40%

Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box highlights early Black Friday deals with up to 40% off

$37+ Learn More
Up to 60% off

Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer at $75

$75 Learn More
40% off

Amazon takes 40% gaming chairs, desks, and more for Thanksgiving, prices as low as $18

From $18 Learn More