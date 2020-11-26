Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale from $8: Funko, Citizen watches, collectibles, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Marvel toys and watches. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to score some Marvel gifts for the MCU and comic book fans on your list. The deals start from just $8 and include many of the most popular characters in Funko POP! form, as well as some of Citizen’s Marvel-themed watches, and even more action figures. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Marvel Thanksgiving sale:

Speaking of Marvel, be sure to check out al of the 4K and Blu-ray deals we have from $7, as well as Black Friday UBTECH programming Iron Man robot from $100. Then head over to our Black Friday deal hub and our latest LEGO roundup for even more.

More on the Funko Marvel Avengers series:

The Marvel Avengers Assemble series is a brand-new Initiative from Funko. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Avengers Assemble series will feature 6 brand new unique figures, ending with Steve Rogers himself, Captain America.

This series will capture the iconic moment from the first Avengers movie, where the team circles up, and assembles for the first time. Each figure will nest perfectly into the next, eventually forming a dynamic 12-inch diameter Set piece, with 6 total figures.

These figures feature a level of detail not captured by the original line of Funko pop! Made for the first Avengers movie. This Captain America figure is that last to release in the series.

