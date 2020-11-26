Aqara’s Black Friday sale takes up to 36% off HomeKit accessories from $13

AqaraDirect via Amazon is slashing prices on its entire lineup of HomeKit cameras, sensors, smart plugs, and more in honor of Black Friday with prices starting at $13. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the G2H HomeKit Security Video at $49.69. Down from $70, today’s offer is nearly 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. With support for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video standard, this indoor 1080p camera upgrades your Siri setup. The entire package also doubles as a Zigbee hub for bringing other Aqara accessories into your setup, which just so happen to be on sale down below. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $13.

Other notable Aqara discounts include:

If you’re looking to expand the reach of your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, now’s the perfect time. Our smart home guide is packed with offers on lighting, smart displays, speakers, and much more. A highlight from today is Eve’s up to 30% off Black Friday sale, but there’s plenty of other offers right here.

Aqara HomeKit Camera features:

The Aqara Indoor Camera can be controlled through the Apple Home app when connected to Apple HomeKit. The Apple Homekit security certification with cloud encryption protection can prevent hackers from stealing data and protect your privacy at home. Supports multiple storages including iCloud, Micro SD card.

