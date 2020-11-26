Amazon takes 40% gaming chairs, desks, and more for Thanksgiving, prices as low as $18

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020
40% off From $18

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering 40% off gaming chairs, desks, and bean bags. Our top pick is the the Atlantic Gaming Desk for $74.75 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This unique desk sports enough space to hold your computer, monitor, peripherals, and more. Built-in racks are ready to uphold console games, a drink, laptop, monitor, and the list goes on. You’ll even find a dedicated area on both sides to store speakers, helping free you from a cluttered space. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks below.

More gaming deals:

Keep the ball rolling with the fresh roundup we just posted of Amazon furniture deals. Examples of what you’ll find there include coffee tables, desks, and more. Shop the sale to lock in pricing as low as $52 and discounts as high as 40% off.

Atlantic Gaming Desk features:

  • Atlantic’s Gaming Desk is specifically designed for all your gaming gear, so you can focus on that epic battle. Made with sleek charcoal colored carbon fiber laminated top, provides ample room for your monitor, PC, laptop, games, speakers and more and monitor shelf dimensions- length is 15.5 inch left to right ,width is 7 inch front to back, height is 6.25 inch from desktop

Black Friday 2020

