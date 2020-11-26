Thanksgiving Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more

We are now tracking quite a notable batch of Instant Pot Black Friday offers. First up, Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $66.49 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s deal is more than 42% or $50 in savings and the lowest we can find. This 7-in-1 cooker will have you making delicious one-pot meals for the whole family like a pro. It can handle everything from slow cooking and steaming to a whole lot more with 13 pre-programmed cooking modes and everything you need to get started in the box. Rated 4+ stars from over 145,000 Amazon customers where it is a number one beset-seller. Head below for more Instant Pot Black Friday offers from $49

Instant Pot Black Friday offers:

***Note: some of the deals have been matched at Target where RedCard holders can knock an extra 5% off

For more household Black Friday deals, swing by our home goods guide. You’ll find Amazon’s Kwikset Smartcode lock, Petcube’s 2020 Play 2 Wi-Fi Laser Pet Cam, iRobot’s latest Roomba i3+, and much more. 

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi Cooker:

  • Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 8Qt model has the capacity to cook for up to 8 people, great for larger families or groups
  • Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

