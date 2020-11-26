Black Friday OXO kitchen deals up to 50% off: Cocktail shaker, kettles, more from $13

We have now spotted a number of notable Black Friday OXO kitchen deals at up to 50% off. Amazon is offering the 24-ounce OXO Steel Cocktail Shaker for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at both Amazon and direct from OXO, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. This one is as ideal for your bar cart as it is as a gift. Featuring an attractive stainless steel build, it sports a pair of silicone gaskets to “create a leak-proof seal.” Alongside the 24-ounce capacity, the cap also double functions as a jigger with measurement markings for precision cocktail creation. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More Black Friday OXO kitchen deals below. 

Black Friday OXO kitchen deals:

We are also tracking some rare deals on the high-end simplehuman kitchenware including soap pumps, trash cans, and more right here. But be sure to browse through the ongoing KitchenAid Amazon sale and these top-tier De’Longhi La Specialista and Dinamica Coffee Makers at up to $200 off

More on the OXO Steel Cocktail Shaker:

  • Single-wall Stainless Steel cocktail Shaker features two silicone gaskets to create a leak-proof seal
  • Parts are easy to separate without excessive force or fear of sticking
  • Cap also functions as a jigger with printed Measurement markings ½ oz ¾ oz 1 oz and 1 ½ oz
  • 24oz capacity

