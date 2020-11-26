Enjoy a workout at home: BodyBoss Resistance Gym $125 (Reg. $179)

-
Sports-FitnessBlack Friday 2020BodyBoss
Reg. $179 $125

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Workout Package for $124.99 shipped. Originally $229, today’s deal is down from the typical $175 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date, as well as $5 under our previous mention. With stay-at-home orders raging on, now is a great time to consider scoring a gym for your living space. These resistance workout systems are a great option for getting some exercise at home without spending a fortune. Whether shopping for a fitness enthusiast this holiday season or just want a way to get more exercise in 2021, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-weight resistance and go with this budget-friendly alternative. This kit costs notably less than today’s featured deal and offers various weights, albeit with less resistance than the above listing. A great way to check out everything resistance training has to offer without breaking the bank.

Now that you have the home gym squared away, update your fitness tech next with great Black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 5 with up to $250 off various models. That marks new all-time lows on select listings. You can also score Beats headphones from $100 as part of early Black Friday promotions.

BodyBoss 2.0 features:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough! With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Black Friday 2020

BodyBoss

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI...
Amazon takes 40% gaming chairs, desks, and more for Tha...
Top-rated Stanley cookware from $8 highlights this Than...
Today only, Samsung’s PCIe 4.0 980 Pro 500GB SSD ...
Amazon’s Thanksgiving Gerber multi-tool deals are...
Save up to $70 on Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks...
Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box highlights early Black ...
Apple’s Smart Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro g...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: RYOBI Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit $88, more

Learn More
Reg. $125

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive works with Series S/X, PlayStation 5, more: $100 (Reg. $125)

$100 Learn More
$16

Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to just $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Up to 60% off

Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer at $75

$75 Learn More
40% off

Amazon takes 40% gaming chairs, desks, and more for Thanksgiving, prices as low as $18

From $18 Learn More
30% off

iOttie and mophie charging accessories now up 30% off from $14

$14+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Top-rated Stanley cookware from $8 highlights this Thanksgiving Day Gold Box

From $8 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Today only, Samsung’s PCIe 4.0 980 Pro 500GB SSD drops to $120 (20% off), more from $18

From $18 Learn More