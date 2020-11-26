Enjoy a workout at home: BodyBoss Resistance Gym $125 (Reg. $179)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Workout Package for $124.99 shipped. Originally $229, today’s deal is down from the typical $175 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date, as well as $5 under our previous mention. With stay-at-home orders raging on, now is a great time to consider scoring a gym for your living space. These resistance workout systems are a great option for getting some exercise at home without spending a fortune. Whether shopping for a fitness enthusiast this holiday season or just want a way to get more exercise in 2021, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-weight resistance and go with this budget-friendly alternative. This kit costs notably less than today’s featured deal and offers various weights, albeit with less resistance than the above listing. A great way to check out everything resistance training has to offer without breaking the bank.

Now that you have the home gym squared away, update your fitness tech next with great Black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 5 with up to $250 off various models. That marks new all-time lows on select listings. You can also score Beats headphones from $100 as part of early Black Friday promotions.

BodyBoss 2.0 features:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough! With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

