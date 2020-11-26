Upgrade your office with a Canon wireless printer for $79 (Reg. $120), more

Amazon offers the Canon imageCLASS Wireless Laser Printer for $79 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the regular $120 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. In 2020, printers have largely been unavailable with so many folks working from home. Forget about seeing a deal. That makes today’s offer all the more notable as this popular wireless printer goes on sale. Features include up to 26-pages per minute print speeds, a space-saving design, and the ability to print duplex copies, if needed. Great for at-home office spaces, printing homework for the kids, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Another standout today is the HP ENVY Photo Color Inkjet for $79.99. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate and the best offer since April. This model features a fully color design that’s great for printing photos and more. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 650 reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Make the most of your savings today with a 500-page ream of best-selling HP paper for your new printer. Over 42,000 Amazon customers have left a nearly perfect review score, so it must be some premium paper.

Canon imageCLASS Wireless Laser Printer features:

  • Print up to 26 pages per minute.
  • Space-saving, compact design conforms to personal or home office environments.
  • 250-Sheet maximum paper capacity.
  • All in one single cartridge system combines the toner and drum into one unit, making cartridge replacement simple.
  • Easily Print from a mobile device with the free Canon mobile printing app.

