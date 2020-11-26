Add these Cooler Master gaming accessories to your battlestation from $17

$17+

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Cooler Master gaming keyboards, mice, and PC accessories starting at $17. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Low-Profile SK650 Mechanical Keyboard at $89.99. Usually fetching $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $9 of the low set back in June. Offering a more unique design than the average gaming keyboard, Cooler Master delivers a low-profile form-factor with Cherry MX switches and a brushed aluminum design. That’s on top of per-key backlighting, built-in macro support, and more. Over 430 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Cooler Master deals:

While we’re talking about battlestation upgrades, our PC gaming guide is packed with price cuts so you don’t have to pay full price. Thanksgiving Day highlights so far include up to $450 off Alienware UltraWide monitors at new all-time low alongside HTC VIVE Cosmos/Elite VR headsets from $599.

Cooler Master Low-Profile Keyboard features:

Slightly contoured and flat set, or go with the traditional keycap profile set for that familiar look and touch. A reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision. Slim top plate, floating keycaps, and minimalistic, tenkeyless design built with functionality in mind

