SteelSeries has already started its Black Friday festivities with its Cyber Sale. SteelSeries members (free to join) can save up to 50% on a selection of the company’s products right now. Shipping is free across the board. One of our favorite deals its the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC/Switch at $79.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 20% and is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked on this recently-released headset. The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox has the unique ability to pair natively with Xbox consoles (including Series X/S), but it also functions well with PC, Switch, PlayStation, and many other platforms. That makes this an all-in-one headset perfect for people who are constantly changing platforms between PC and console. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Not in the market for a gaming headset? Well, we have CPUs, PC cases, mice, and much more on sale below, so keep reading for other great deals.

More early Black Friday PC Gaming deals:

More about the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox:

Ultra-low latency wireless for Xbox*, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC

Noise-cancelling Discord-certified detachable mic

High-performance speaker drivers from the award-winning Arctis 9X

Comfortable fit and lasting durability with an adjustable steel-reinforced headband

