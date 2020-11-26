SteelSeries has already started its Black Friday festivities with its Cyber Sale. SteelSeries members (free to join) can save up to 50% on a selection of the company’s products right now. Shipping is free across the board. One of our favorite deals its the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC/Switch at $79.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 20% and is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked on this recently-released headset. The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox has the unique ability to pair natively with Xbox consoles (including Series X/S), but it also functions well with PC, Switch, PlayStation, and many other platforms. That makes this an all-in-one headset perfect for people who are constantly changing platforms between PC and console. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Not in the market for a gaming headset? Well, we have CPUs, PC cases, mice, and much more on sale below, so keep reading for other great deals.
More early Black Friday PC Gaming deals:
- MSI 17-inch Gaming Laptop: $999 (Reg. $1,200) | B&H
- 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- GTX 1660 Ti
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Desktop: $868 (Reg. $900) | ABT
- 2.9GHZ I5/8GB/240GB/2TB
- GTX 1660 Super
- CORSAIR iCUE SP120 RGB PRO 120mm Fan 3-pack: $60 (Reg. $80) | Best Buy, eBay
- CORSAIR K55 RGB Keyboard + Harpoon RGB Mouse: $48 (Reg. $63) | Costco
- Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop: $999 (Reg. $1,399) | Walmart
- 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- RTX 2060
- Fractal Design Define 7 Case: $100 (Reg. $170) | Newegg
- QCK Prism Cloth RGB Mousepad: $100 (Reg. $150) | SteelSeries
- Rival 710 Mouse: $70 (Reg. $100) | SteelSeries
- Arctis Pro + GameDAC: $160 (Reg. $250) | SteelSeries
- …and more SteelSeries deals…
- ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop: $850 (Reg. $1,000) | Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU: $280 (Reg. $305) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Also at Newegg with code BFRDAY79
- Fractal Design Node 804 Case: $70 (Reg. $110) | eBay, Newegg
- Gigabyte 27-inch 170Hz 1440p Monitor: $320 (Reg. $360) | Newegg
- with code BFRDAY47
- Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Mouse: $15 (Reg. $40) | Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Newegg, Dell
- AOC 24-inch 1080p Monitor: $90 (Reg. $150) | Staples
- CORSAIR H100i RGB Platinum 240mm AiO: $100 (Reg. 160) | Best Buy, Newegg
- Logitech G533 Wireless Headset: $66 (Reg. $73) | Amazon, Walmart
- HP 27-inch 1080p Monitor: $110 (Reg. $250) | Best Buy
- HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, and more on sale from $25 (Save up to 35%)
- Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60
- Samsung’s 49-inch G9 Gaming UltraWide now $510 off, more monitors from $277
- Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 45% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $35
Be sure to keep it locked here for more Black Friday PC gaming deals as we come across them as we’ll keep this guide constantly updated with the latest and greatest sales from around the web. Also, be sure to give our landing page a view for every Black Friday sale we spot this year.
More about the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox:
- Ultra-low latency wireless for Xbox*, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC
- Noise-cancelling Discord-certified detachable mic
- High-performance speaker drivers from the award-winning Arctis 9X
- Comfortable fit and lasting durability with an adjustable steel-reinforced headband
