Upgrade your mobile photography kit with ring lights and tripods from $13, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, YYBS Collections (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of cell phone tripods and ring lights priced from $13. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is this Tripod with Cell Phone Holder and Ring Light at $22.41. Normally $37, today’s deal saves you 40% and is the best available. Whether you’re working on becoming the next TikTok star or just want to give your FaceTime and video calls an upgrade, this is a great choice. The ring light evenly illuminates your face and there’s a built-in smartphone holder to allow you to go hands-free during video calls. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 40,000 happy customers and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon. There’s plenty of other deals to be had on smartphone tripods and ring lights, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for more.

If you’re wanting something to upgrade your DSLR video game, the Joby GorillaPod is a great option. The GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig is a fantastic choice for people with heavy payloads, as it supports over 11-pounds. Plus, the outriggers allow you to mount lights, microphones, and more. It’s on sale right now for $80, which is a 50% discount from its normal going rate.

Also don’t miss out on GoPro’s Black Friday deals. Instead of using your smartphone, employing a GoPro will really give your setup an upgrade. You can currently get $446 worth of gear for $350, which is a killer deal. Be sure to cash in on the savings while they’re available, as this deal won’t last long.

UBeesize Smartphone Tripod with Ring Light features:

Featuring 3 color lighting modes: Warm Light (3000K), Cool White (4500K), and Day Light (6000K), and each mode has 11 brightness levels, 33 options in total. UBeesize ring light will meet all your needs in different circumstances. It is the perfect dimmable lighting to take away all the unflattering shadows. Dimming range: 1%-100%

