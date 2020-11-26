With Black Friday around the corner, GoPro is now bundling its latest HERO9 Black Action Camera with a year of its subscription service and five accessories for $349.98 shipped. That’s typically what you’d pay for the camera and service alone, with the extra grip, swivel clip, battery, 32GB SD card, and case bringing the total value to $446. Today’s offer saves you 22% and matches the best value to date, which we’ve only seen once before. Highlights from the new HERO9 Black include 5K recording alongside HyperSmooth 3.0 technology and a front-facing screen perfect for vlogging. The added accessories will kickstart your recording capabilities, as well as the ability for the GoPro to double as a webcam with the included clip. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More below.

Another one of the perks of the featured Black Friday bundle is that you’re getting a 1-year subscription to GoPro’s service along with the HERO9. On top of being able to save 50% on future purchases, you’ll enjoy unlimited cloud storage and a “total camera replacement” warranty incase your adventures get a little too crazy. Learn more right here.

Or if you’d prefer to elevate your aerial videography capabilities, we’re tracking a notable bundle offer on the DJI Mavic Air 2, which includes a collection of accessories amounting to $910 in value for $799. Not to mention, GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig is worth a look at $80, especially now that it’s 50% off. And then be sure to shop everything in Moment’s up to 75% off Black Friday sale for some iPhonegraphy upgrades.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

