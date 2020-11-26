Save up to 30% on graphic drawing tablets to upgrade your design game from $28

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, HUION (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its graphic drawing tablets at up to 30% off. Our favorite from the sale is the Inspiroy H1060P Graphics Drawing Tablet at $46.89 shipped. You’d normally pay $67 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you do any form of graphic design, this is a must-have desktop accessory. You’ll find that the stylus is tilt-responsive, and requires no batteries. This ensures it’s always ready to use and can be kept by the tablet so you can start designing at a moment’s notice. There are 16 programmable keys on the side so you can easily set it up for quick access to your most-used functions. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Looking for something else? Well, there are plenty of other Huion tablets on sale as well, so swing by the Amazon landing page to view it all.

In need of a new computer? Well, Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini is on sale for up to $70 off right now, delivering improved performance and the ability to run iPadOS apps alongside macOS.

However, for an all-in-one solution, you’ll want to check out Apple’s iPad Pro. Right now we’re tracking a deal on the previous-generation models with up to $470 off, with models to fit all budgets and storage requirements.

Huion Inspiroy Graphic Drawing Tablet features:

Tilt Function Battery-free Stylus – Provide you ±60 levels tilt recognition for accurate cursor positioning with different angles; Outfitted with PW100 battery-free stylus of 233PPS report rate, 10mm sensitive height; Lightweight design and eco-friendly, no need to charge.

8192 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity – With 5080LPI screen resolution, makes every stroke more fluent; Its pressure sensitivity is four times higher than most of the homogeneous products recently in the market.

12 Customized Press Keys – With 16 Customized Soft Keys, producing a variety of different combinations of shortcuts; You can set any function for them according to your operating habit and preference.

