HTC VIVE Cosmos/Elite VR headsets now $100 off at all-time lows from $599

Amazon is currently offering the HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System for $799 shipped. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen this package on sale, and drops the price to a new all-time low. Included in this package is everything you’ll need to dive into virtual reality, sans the PC you’ll connect it to. There’s the Cosmos Elite headset which packs a 2880 x 1700 resolution, alongside two VIVE controllers. A pair of external racking sensors pair with the headset’s six built-in cameras to provide even more immersive action. Over 300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get some additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has marked the HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset down to $599. Usually fetching $699, today’s offer saves you $100, matches the best we’ve seen to date, and is only the second price drop of 2020. This VR package won’t deliver quite the same experience as the lead one, but still provides the headset itself alongside a pair of controllers. VIVE Cosmos features a 2880 x 1700 combined-resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, a 110-degree field of view, and built-in active noise cancellation headphones. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If your computer could use an upgrade, our Black Friday PC gaming roundup is worth diving into. You’ll find a variety of systems ranging from high-end desktops to entry-level portable machines on sale. Then check out all of the Razer gaming accessories that are on sale from $35 for more ways to deck out your battlestation.

HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite features:

Unleash the best of PC VR gaming with Vive cosmos Elite, a system Designed to offer unmatched precision tracking for Elite gamers. Combining high definition graphics, ergonomic engineering, and Modular features, cosmos Elite offers all the same refined capabilities as the original cosmos. External Steam VR tracking and advanced controllers enable precision and freedom of movement. Swing a racket behind your head, crisscross your swords- moves at all angles are quicker and smoother.

