Enjoy 12-months of Hulu’s ad-supported plan for just $2 per month (66% off)

Hulu’s Black Friday sale is officially live, offering 12-months of its ad-supported streaming for $1.99 per month. Normally, you’d pay $6 per month for this plan. If you’re a fan of Hulu in any capacity, be it movies, TV shows, or original content, this is a great way to do enjoy it. Hulu works on your TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone through its native app, offering a great experience all around. You’ll be able to have up to six user profiles and up to two people can stream at one time. Plus, most new episodes are available the day after they air for supported channels. Learn more about Hulu right here.

If you’re part of the Verizon promotion that gives you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for free, we’ve got some other deals for you to take advantage of. For starters, both Peacock and CBS All Access are on sale right now, with a 20% discount on the former and a free 1-month trial on the latter.

However, if you want to run your own media server, Plex Pass is currently on sale as well. You can score a lifetime subscription for $90, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. Plex allows you to organize your photos, music, movies, and more with ease on your own computer.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 3 months) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

