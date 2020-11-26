ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robot Vacuum is tackles the holiday cleanup at $110 (Save $50)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon offers the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 shipped. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed with cleaning up after pets in mind, this robotic vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free suction system, so it won’t be stopped by dog hair and the like. It can run for 140-minutes at a time, and sports scheduling, auto charging, and more to take vacuuming off the chore list. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,900 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ILIFE robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $34, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

But if it’s a smarter way to have the chores take care of themselves, we’re currently tracking a series of price cuts on Roborock’s popular robotic vacuums with up to $240 in savings attached. Or if you actually do want to handle the cleaning yourself, we’re tracking some notable discounts on Dyson cordless stick vacuums and more from $140, amongst everything else in our home goods guide.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum features:

Robot Vacuum Cleaner ILIFE V3S Pro ideal suction machine for Pet Hair Anti-olision and Auto-Load Characteristics: Specification 100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz, works in most countries. 2 Charging mode: Automatic / Manual (Tips: when charging the switch on the body must be ON) 3 Cliff sensors in the bottom that make Robot Vacuum cleaner avoid falling (> = 6 cm in height). 4 Cleaning Mode: Automatic Mode, Point Mode, Edge Mode, Programming Mode. 300 ml dust bucket with more capacity. Nano-fibers Cloth is available for deeper cleaning.

