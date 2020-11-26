ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robot Vacuum is tackles the holiday cleanup at $110 (Save $50)

-
AmazonHome GoodsILIFE
Reg. $160 $110

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon offers the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 shipped. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed with cleaning up after pets in mind, this robotic vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free suction system, so it won’t be stopped by dog hair and the like. It can run for 140-minutes at a time, and sports scheduling, auto charging, and more to take vacuuming off the chore list. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,900 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ILIFE robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $34, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

But if it’s a smarter way to have the chores take care of themselves, we’re currently tracking a series of price cuts on Roborock’s popular robotic vacuums with up to $240 in savings attached. Or if you actually do want to handle the cleaning yourself, we’re tracking some notable discounts on Dyson cordless stick vacuums and more from $140, amongst everything else in our home goods guide.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum features:

Robot Vacuum Cleaner ILIFE V3S Pro ideal suction machine for Pet Hair Anti-olision and Auto-Load Characteristics: Specification 100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz, works in most countries. 2 Charging mode: Automatic / Manual (Tips: when charging the switch on the body must be ON) 3 Cliff sensors in the bottom that make Robot Vacuum cleaner avoid falling (> = 6 cm in height). 4 Cleaning Mode: Automatic Mode, Point Mode, Edge Mode, Programming Mode. 300 ml dust bucket with more capacity. Nano-fibers Cloth is available for deeper cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ILIFE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

FoodSaver vacuum sealers, Contigo tumblers, and more dr...
Outfit your ride with a Vantrue dash cam, now up to 35%...
Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale from $8: Funko, Citizen...
Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI...
Amazon takes 40% gaming chairs, desks, and more for Tha...
iOttie and mophie charging accessories now up 30% off f...
Top-rated Stanley cookware from $8 highlights this Than...
Today only, Samsung’s PCIe 4.0 980 Pro 500GB SSD ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 40%

Neato’s lineup of laser-guided robotic vacuums on sale from $250 (Up to 40% off)

From $250 Learn More
Save up to 33%

iRobot’s latest Roomba i3+ falls to new low of $399 (Save 33%), more from $180

From $180 Learn More
Up to $240 off

Roborock’s popular robotic vacuums up to $240 off: S6 MaxV $600, more from $199

$199+ Learn More
Up to 35% off

FoodSaver vacuum sealers, Contigo tumblers, and more drop by up to 35% this Thanksgiving

From $9 Learn More
35% off

Outfit your ride with a Vantrue dash cam, now up to 35% off from $52

$52+ Learn More
30% off

Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale from $8: Funko, Citizen watches, collectibles, more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $179

Enjoy a workout at home: BodyBoss Resistance Gym $125 (Reg. $179)

$125 Learn More
Up to 60% off

Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer at $75

$75 Learn More