Kindle E-readers see Black Friday deals from $60 on various models

Update: Kindle Oasis is now down to $174.99 from the usual $250 price tag. Kindle Paperwhite is also at $84.99 (Reg. $130) as part of this promotion, too.

Amazon’s Black Friday event is now underway with on a variety of tech, home goods, and more. The entry-level Kindle model is down to $59.99. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen to date. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Kindle deals down below.

Amazon’s Kindle with built-in backlight is down to $79.99 for Black Friday. As a comparison, it typically goes for $110. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. This model takes the entry-level features and adds a backlit 167ppi display that’s “glare-free” and adjust automatically as sunlight changes. It also features a battery last for weeks on end, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Kindle E-reader features:

Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

