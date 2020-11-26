Logitech mice are up to 62% off at Amazon, now priced from $15

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsBlack Friday 2020Logitech
62% off From $15

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few notable Logitech mouse discounts up to 62% off. Our favorite happens to be on the Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse at $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This deal shaves 32% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Anyone that buys this mouse can look forward to an ergonomically-shaped design that is said to “conform to your hand.” It’s powered by two AA batteries which are able to last 3-years before needing swapped out. A bundled USB receiver makes pairing seamless across both Windows and macOS. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Logitech mice below priced from $15. Bear in mind that shipping dates are starting to slip into early- or mid-December.

More Logitech mouse deals:

And since we’re talking Logitech peripherals, you should definitely peek at our keyboard roundup. Shoppers will find Logitech K480 at $20 alongside many more from $18. Like the mice above, shipping dates are pushed back, but with pricing like this many will agree that it’s worth the wait.

Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse features:

Ergonomically shaped design and soft rubber grips conform to your hand to be naturally comfortable and the compact size makes it easy to take with you wherever you use your computer at home, at work or anywhere else, USB receiver is stored inside the mouse where the batteries are located

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Black Friday 2020 Logitech

About the Author

Stay comfortable indoors this winter with an Amazon low...
GoPro’s Black Friday HERO9 bundle includes $446 w...
iRig iOS/Mac Micro Guitar Amp now $100 for Black Friday...
Amazon’s furniture deals include coffee tables, d...
Consider trying the Joule Sous Vide Cooker this holiday...
Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
Kindle E-readers see Black Friday deals from $60 on var...
Nike Black Friday sale: 20% off Dri-FIT, Tech Fleece, J...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 22%

Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

From $40 Learn More
From $15

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

$80 Learn More
Reg. $200

Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard falls to best price in months at $169

$169 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More

Logitech’s new G Pro X Superlight is its lightest wireless gaming mouse yet

Learn More
Save up to 46%

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 46% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $35

$35+ Learn More
Up to 50%

Logitech keyboards discounted for Black Friday: K480 Multi-device $20, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
10% off

Stay comfortable indoors this winter with an Amazon low on a whole-home humidifier at $149

$149 Learn More