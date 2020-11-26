Logitech mice are up to 62% off at Amazon, now priced from $15

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few notable Logitech mouse discounts up to 62% off. Our favorite happens to be on the Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse at $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This deal shaves 32% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Anyone that buys this mouse can look forward to an ergonomically-shaped design that is said to “conform to your hand.” It’s powered by two AA batteries which are able to last 3-years before needing swapped out. A bundled USB receiver makes pairing seamless across both Windows and macOS. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Logitech mice below priced from $15. Bear in mind that shipping dates are starting to slip into early- or mid-December.

More Logitech mouse deals:

And since we’re talking Logitech peripherals, you should definitely peek at our keyboard roundup. Shoppers will find Logitech K480 at $20 alongside many more from $18. Like the mice above, shipping dates are pushed back, but with pricing like this many will agree that it’s worth the wait.

Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse features:

Ergonomically shaped design and soft rubber grips conform to your hand to be naturally comfortable and the compact size makes it easy to take with you wherever you use your computer at home, at work or anywhere else, USB receiver is stored inside the mouse where the batteries are located

