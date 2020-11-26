Save up to 22% on meross HomeKit RGB lamps, outdoor smart plugs, more from $15

meross via its official Amazon storefront is kicking off a Black Friday sale, discounting a selection of its smart home accessories from $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the deals is the RGB Smart HomeKit Table Lamp for $24.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s offer marks one of the discounts cuts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This multicolor table lamp features a compact design that can be easily placed on a nightstand, desk, or anywhere else that could use some light. It’ll integrate with the rest of your Siri setup alongside Alexa and Assistant ecosystems, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Just like with the featured deal, you’ll need to be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons to secure the discounted price.

Other meross HomeKit deals:

If it’s a more permanent piece of HomeKit lighting you’re after, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in Nanoleaf’s Black Friday sale. With a rare 10% off across nearly everything the brand makes, now is a great time to dive into the popular modular lighting system. Or just check out everything else in our smart home guide today.

Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit different occasions.

