Microsoft Surface Black Friday sale: Book 3 $1,300, Duo Smartphone $200 off, more

Microsoft is rolling out Black Friday pricing on its lineup of Surface laptops, smartphones, and accessories with prices starting at $60. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining the sale is the Microsoft Surface Book 3 from $1,299.99 for the 13-inch i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB model. Down from $1,600, today’s offer is $100 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. You can also save $300 on 15-inch models, too. Centered around 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 delivers a unique folding hinge that pairs with a detachable keyboard. There’s a 10th-generation 1.2GHz i5 processor at the core of the experience as well as up to 15.5-hours of battery life, USB-C, an SD Card reader, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below fro more.

Other notable Microsoft Surface deals:

It’s not just Windows machines that are seeing sizable price cuts today, Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Air and Pro are currently at new all-time lows. Starting at $948, this is a great time to refresh an aging laptop or just dive into all of the perks that Apple Silicon brings to the table. Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for ways to upgrade your current setup without paying full price.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features:

Performance meets versatility. Meet the laptop that can handle your biggest demands. The most powerful Surface laptop yet combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Tackle your biggest demands with quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing graphics, and high-resolution PixelSense Display designed for Surface Pen and touch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!