The MyProtein Black Friday sale event is now in full swing with 50% off everything. But we have an even better deal than that on the brand’s popular Impact Whey Isolate protein powder. You can now score 6.6-pounds for just $33 shipped when add three 2.2-pound packages to your cart and apply code ISO33 at checkout. That’s essentially $120 worth of Impact Whey Isolate for $33 and one of the best prices we have tracked all year. Just about all of the flavors are eligible making now a perfect time to stock up. “Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor,” it contains up to 22-grams of protein and just 1-gram of fat per serving. Head below for more details on the MyProtein Black Friday sale.

MyProtein Black Friday sale:

While the main MyProtein Black Friday discount code, BLACK, won’t drop the price as low on the Impact Whey Isolate as our deal above, it will still knock 50% off everything sitewide. If you’re a fan of the brand’s other products, now’s the time to jump in and score a huge discount on some of your favorites. Another thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll receive free gifts at checkout the more money you spend in the form of sample boxes and other goodies.

We also happen to have some of the best prices of the year live on a wide range of fitness trackers and workout companions including the Fitbit Black Friday sale, these Garmin smartwatches, and Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartwatches. That’s on top of AirPods Pro at an all-time low and Apple Watch Series 6/SE at up to $120 off.

More on the Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!