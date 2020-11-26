Gift Osmo learning and technology toys from $7 (Up to 44% off)

Amazon is offering a nice selection of Osmo learning and technology toys up to 44% off as a part of its Black Friday Deals. Our top pick is the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for $55.99 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a fun and educational toy to gift this holiday season, this kit could be it. One activity has players arrange puzzle pieces to match shapes displayed on a Fire tablet. Another teaches users to solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen. This kit is compatible with all of Amazon’s current Fire tablet lineup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Osmo deals from $7.

More Osmo deals:

Believe it or not, if you opted for the lead deal you actually bagged enough savings to snag Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablet at $40. Not only will it work with your new kit, it’ll be a fully-functional tablet the rest of the time, making it a solid gift idea. More than 118,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit features:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & a Fire Tablet, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, a Fire Tablet is not included, both are required for game play.

