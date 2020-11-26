OXO’s adjustable Brew Clarity electric kettle gets a 50% Thanksgiving day discount to $50

Amazon is offering the OXO Brew Clarity Adjustable Temperature Kettle for $49.99 shipped. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon. With a 1.7L capacity, there’s more than enough room to make multiple hot chocolates or coffees to stay warm this winter. It keeps water heated for 30-minutes and allows you to set the preferred temperature for your tea or coffee, ranging from 170- to 212-degrees. The one-dial interface allows you to choose the temperature and then alerts you once the water has finished heating. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics 1L electric kettle is a fantastic choice for those on tighter budgets. There’s no temperature variation available here, as it’ll just shut off once water reaches the boiling point. But, at $25, it’s a great choice for those on tighter budgets.

However, those who prefer espresso will want to check out the Primula Aluminum Espresso Maker. It goes on your stove to make espresso at home without a fancy machine. At $15 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is perfect for those who want to enjoy strong coffee without breaking the bank.

OXO Brew Clarity Kettle features:

The kettle boils up to 1.75 L of water faster than the microwave and safer than the stovetop, and water is heated and held for 30 minutes at your preferred temperature for tea or coffee (170-212)

The backlit screen and one-dial interface allows you to easily choose the exact temperature in Degree Fahrenheit or Celsius, and let you know when chosen temperature is reached

Durable, BPA free borosilicate glass for thermal shock protection and water level visibility

The kettle is cord free for easy transport when removed from 360 Degree swivel base, and has convenient ounce and milliliter markings allowing for precise measuring

Nonslip, comfortable handle provides a secure grip and remains cool to the touch, and the lid opens slowly to control the release of steam and prevent hot water splatter

