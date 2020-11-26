OXO’s adjustable Brew Clarity electric kettle gets a 50% Thanksgiving day discount to $50

-
AmazonHome GoodsOXO
50% off $50

Amazon is offering the OXO Brew Clarity Adjustable Temperature Kettle for $49.99 shipped. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon. With a 1.7L capacity, there’s more than enough room to make multiple hot chocolates or coffees to stay warm this winter. It keeps water heated for 30-minutes and allows you to set the preferred temperature for your tea or coffee, ranging from 170- to 212-degrees. The one-dial interface allows you to choose the temperature and then alerts you once the water has finished heating. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics 1L electric kettle is a fantastic choice for those on tighter budgets. There’s no temperature variation available here, as it’ll just shut off once water reaches the boiling point. But, at $25, it’s a great choice for those on tighter budgets.

However, those who prefer espresso will want to check out the Primula Aluminum Espresso Maker. It goes on your stove to make espresso at home without a fancy machine. At $15 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is perfect for those who want to enjoy strong coffee without breaking the bank.

OXO Brew Clarity Kettle features:

  • The kettle boils up to 1.75 L of water faster than the microwave and safer than the stovetop, and water is heated and held for 30 minutes at your preferred temperature for tea or coffee (170-212)
  • The backlit screen and one-dial interface allows you to easily choose the exact temperature in Degree Fahrenheit or Celsius, and let you know when chosen temperature is reached
  • Durable, BPA free borosilicate glass for thermal shock protection and water level visibility
  • The kettle is cord free for easy transport when removed from 360 Degree swivel base, and has convenient ounce and milliliter markings allowing for precise measuring
  • Nonslip, comfortable handle provides a secure grip and remains cool to the touch, and the lid opens slowly to control the release of steam and prevent hot water splatter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

OXO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide now $500 off, ...
LEGO Black Friday up to 50% off sale: MINDSTORMS, VW Be...
Save on motorized standing desks, UltraWide monitors, m...
Tidy up your yard with Sun Joe’s electric wood ch...
Gift Osmo learning and technology toys from $7 (Up to 4...
Put this highly-rated Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner under...
WAVLINK’s USB 3.0 HDD enclosure drops to $7 for P...
Black Friday Tesla accessory deals: USB Hub $20, Charge...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Black Friday OXO kitchen deals up to 50% off: Cocktail shaker, kettles, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
30% off

Govee’s 2-pack of thermometer/hygrometers have built-in screens + Bluetooth at $8 each

$16 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Keurig Black Friday deals now live from $50: K-Supreme, K-Slim, K-Duo, more

$50+ Learn More
Reg. $150+

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker now down to $99 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

$99 Learn More
Save up to 30%

Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide now $500 off, more monitors from $160

$160+ Learn More
Up to 50% off

LEGO Black Friday up to 50% off sale: MINDSTORMS, VW Beetle, more from $6

$6+ Learn More
Up to 65% off

Save on motorized standing desks, UltraWide monitors, more in Monoprice’s Back Friday sale

Shop now Learn More
Up to 33% off

Tidy up your yard with Sun Joe’s electric wood chipper, now $99 at Lowe’s and Amazon

$99 Learn More