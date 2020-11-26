Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro drops 50% for Black Friday, now $40 shipped

Best Buy is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Wet/Dry Trimmer for $39.99 shipped. Down 50% from its list price, today’s deal saves you $40 and is the best available. I personally use the OneBlade Pro and absolutely love it. While it’s not that great for trimming the length of your beard, it can be used in a pinch and the face trimming works perfectly without any type of shaving cream. You’ll find plenty of battery life available to last for weeks on end before you have to recharge as well. It can be used wet or dry as well, which means you can use it inside or out of the shower. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Remington Head to Toe Lithium Powered Body Groomer Kit is a great option for those on a tighter budget. It’s available on Amazon for $30 right now, which gives you everything needed to trim your entire body.

However, if it’s a full haircut that you’re after, Wahl’s Color Pro Rechargeable Hair Clipper is now on sale for $24. That’s a 20% discount, and you’ll find everything required here for a full haircut at home.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro features:

Get a supersmooth shave with this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor. The shaver is water-resistant, so you can shave dry or wet with foam in the shower. The durable blades on this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor last up to 4 months, and they’re dual-sided for shaving in either direction.

