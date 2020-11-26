Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box highlights early Black Friday deals with up to 40% off

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020
Up to 40% $37+

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off SanDisk and Western Digital storage. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. This is a great time to pick up some fresh storage ahead of the holiday season. Our top pick is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro for $299.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 or more. Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 2000MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. An ideal partner for the latest MacBooks, iMacs, iPad Pro, and Chromebooks. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on SanDisk storage. We also have notable promotions this morning featuring additional Samsung storage from $70 and Synology NAS systems on sale, too. Browse through our Black Friday hub for more deals on hard drives, USB-C storage, and other notable price drops.

SanDisk 2TB External SSD features:

  • Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure
  • Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI...
Amazon takes 40% gaming chairs, desks, and more for Tha...
iOttie and mophie charging accessories now up 30% off f...
Top-rated Stanley cookware from $8 highlights this Than...
Today only, Samsung’s PCIe 4.0 980 Pro 500GB SSD ...
Amazon’s Thanksgiving Gerber multi-tool deals are...
Save up to $70 on Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks...
Apple’s Smart Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro g...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon Black Friday unveiled: Save on new Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, much more

Learn More
23% off

SanDisk’s latest Extreme PRO USB-C SSD offers 2GB/s transfer speeds at $230 (Reg. $300)

$230 Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Up to 40%

Outfit your iPhone, Android, Mac, or iPad with new AUKEY accessories from $7

From $7 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Up to 33%

Twelve South Black Friday sale now live with up to 33% off Mac accessories, more

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $14+

Metal Samsung BAR Flash Drives start at $8, delivering new all-time lows

From $8 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Arlo Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Ultra 2 $500, Pro 3 $300, Video Doorbell $100, more

From $100 Learn More