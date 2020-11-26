Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box highlights early Black Friday deals with up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off SanDisk and Western Digital storage. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. This is a great time to pick up some fresh storage ahead of the holiday season. Our top pick is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro for $299.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 or more. Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 2000MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. An ideal partner for the latest MacBooks, iMacs, iPad Pro, and Chromebooks. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on SanDisk storage. We also have notable promotions this morning featuring additional Samsung storage from $70 and Synology NAS systems on sale, too. Browse through our Black Friday hub for more deals on hard drives, USB-C storage, and other notable price drops.

SanDisk 2TB External SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection

