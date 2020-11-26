Sennheiser HD 660 S open-back headphones upgrade your audio game at $319 (36% off)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSennheiser
36% off $319

Adorama is offering the Sennheiser HD 660 S Open-Back Audiophile Headphones for $319 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $500 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by over $50. If you’ve been after a pair of high-end headphones, this is a fantastic option. Recently, I changed from closed-back to open-back headphones and the difference is astronomical. These are audiophile-grade hi-fi headphones capable of delivering immersive sound for just about anything you listen to. Whether you have a dedicated amplifier or are just getting started in high-end audio, this is the perfect headset. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ready to take a dive into high-end audio, but find that $319 is a bit too steep? Well, Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones are a great choice. I use these often, and absolutely love both the fit and audio quality. Right now, you can score them for $199, which is a steal considering that the retail price is $349.

Need something that’s truly wireless? Well, AirPods are on sale from $99 and the active noise cancelling AirPods Pro are down to $169. Both would be fantastic options, depending on whether you need ANC or just want some killer in-ear true wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser HD 660 S features:

  • Reference class open back, dynamic headphone employing new and improved transducers delivering low harmonic distortion
  • Transducers are hand selected for precise ( 1 dB) left / right matching tolerance insure exceptional accuracy and presentation of stereo spatial characteristics
  • 150 ohm nominal impedance allows direct connection to home and mobile Hires audio devices.Contact pressure:6.0 N ± 1 N
  • Para aramid reinforced, detachable cables employ high conductivity OFC copper to insure signal integrity with very low handling noise

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Sennheiser

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide now $500 off, ...
OXO’s adjustable Brew Clarity electric kettle get...
LEGO Black Friday up to 50% off sale: MINDSTORMS, VW Be...
Tidy up your yard with Sun Joe’s electric wood ch...
Gift Osmo learning and technology toys from $7 (Up to 4...
Put this highly-rated Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner under...
WAVLINK’s USB 3.0 HDD enclosure drops to $7 for P...
Black Friday Tesla accessory deals: USB Hub $20, Charge...
Show More Comments

Related

$600 off

HiFiMan’s HE-560 V4 planar headphones get a $600 price cut to $299 shipped

$299 Learn More
Review

Philips Fidelio X3 Review: Huge soundstage in an elegant design [Video]

Learn More
Review

Nuraphone Gaming Mic Kit Review: Personalized audio for the battlefield [Video]

Learn More
Up to 35% off

Sennheiser’s CX true wireless earbuds drop to new low of $130 (35% off), more from $70

From $70 Learn More

First Grado truly wireless earbuds set to arrive next week

Learn More
Review

Marshall Major IV Headphones Review: 80+ hours, USB-C, and wireless charging

Learn More
Save up to 50%

V-MODA’s popular Crossfade 2 headphones drop to $300 (Save $50), more from $30

From $30 Learn More
50% off

Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro drops 50% for Black Friday, now $40 shipped

$40 Learn More