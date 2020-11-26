Sennheiser HD 660 S open-back headphones upgrade your audio game at $319 (36% off)

Adorama is offering the Sennheiser HD 660 S Open-Back Audiophile Headphones for $319 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $500 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by over $50. If you’ve been after a pair of high-end headphones, this is a fantastic option. Recently, I changed from closed-back to open-back headphones and the difference is astronomical. These are audiophile-grade hi-fi headphones capable of delivering immersive sound for just about anything you listen to. Whether you have a dedicated amplifier or are just getting started in high-end audio, this is the perfect headset. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ready to take a dive into high-end audio, but find that $319 is a bit too steep? Well, Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones are a great choice. I use these often, and absolutely love both the fit and audio quality. Right now, you can score them for $199, which is a steal considering that the retail price is $349.

Need something that’s truly wireless? Well, AirPods are on sale from $99 and the active noise cancelling AirPods Pro are down to $169. Both would be fantastic options, depending on whether you need ANC or just want some killer in-ear true wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser HD 660 S features:

Reference class open back, dynamic headphone employing new and improved transducers delivering low harmonic distortion

Transducers are hand selected for precise ( 1 dB) left / right matching tolerance insure exceptional accuracy and presentation of stereo spatial characteristics

150 ohm nominal impedance allows direct connection to home and mobile Hires audio devices.Contact pressure:6.0 N ± 1 N

Para aramid reinforced, detachable cables employ high conductivity OFC copper to insure signal integrity with very low handling noise

