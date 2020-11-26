Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer at $75

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX2598) for $75 shipped. Normally between $165 and $185, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it might be a bit cold out to pressure wash right now, that’s exactly why it’s the perfect time to pick one up for next spring. Off-season discounts are sometimes the best deals of the year, and today’s sale fits that category well. You’ll find up to 2,000PSI here with 1.65GPM available to blast away dirt, grime, and more. Plus, it has adjustable pressure, so you can really dial it in for more precision. Rated 4/5 stars.

A must-have for anyone who picks up today’s lead deal is Sun Joe’s Rotary Wash Brush Kit. This attaches to the end of your brand-new pressure washer to deliver unmatched cleaning ability. It’s great for deep cleaning cars, patio furniture, and much more. At $20, it’s easy to add this to your cleaning arsenal for next spring.

We also recommend grabbing a gallon of Sun Joe’s House and Deck All-Purpose Pressure Washer Rated Concentrated Cleaner. This mixes into your pressure washer and adds to the water automatically, making it super simple to get deep cleaning action without any hassle. For just $16, this concentrate will go the distance in helping you clean things up after winter is over.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

14.5-Amp motor generates up to 2000 PSI MAX/1.65 GPM to demolish every last bit of dirt, gunk, grease and grime.

Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

Adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle easily controls water pressure to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks. Maximum internal pressure rating per CSA test standards is 2000 PSI. Under typical load, working pressure is 1450 PSI.

Fill the 33.8 fl oz. onboard tank with your detergent of choice for maximum cleaning power.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!