Tidy up your yard with Sun Joe’s electric wood chipper, now $99 at Lowe’s and Amazon

Lowe’s is offering the Sun Joe 14-Amp Steel Electric Wood Chipper for $99 shipped. Also at Amazon, though stock is running low. Normally $139-$149, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. If you’re working on trimming up your yard this fall, be sure to turn the trees into chips. The 14A motor here runs at up to 4,300RPM to chip or shred whatever you put into it. You’ll find that it works with sticks and limbs up to 1.5-inches thick, and it can reduce yard waste “up to 1/16th its original size.” It’s also electric, making it super simple to use with no gas or oil required. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you already have a wood chipper on-hand, maybe it’s a chainsaw you need? Well, this 10-inch pole saw is a great choice. It has up to 14-feet of reach, which is more than enough to handle most trees. Coming in at $83, it’s a great addition to any yard cleanup kit.

Something else to check into is a pressure washer. Today only, the Sun Joe 2000PSI electric pressure washer is down to $75, which is up to 68% off its normal rate.

Sun Joe Electric Wood Chipper features:

Quickly turn your yard debris into nutrient-rich garden mulch and do your part to reduce, reuse and recycle with the Sun Joe electric chipper/shredder. Powered by a robust 14 amp motor, the CJ601E electric wood chipper and shredder generates speeds of up to 4,300 revolutions per minute, making quick work out of the brush, leaves and branches overcrowding your lawn. Designed for light-duty jobs, this wood chipper effectively chips and shreds wooden sticks and limbs up to 1.5-inch thick, reducing your yard waste up to 1/16th its original size.

