Amazon’s TaoTronics sale slashes up to 28% off desk, floor, and portable lamps

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of TaoTronics lamp discounts up to 28% off. Our top pick is the TaoTronics Portable Lamp for $28.88 shipped via trusted-seller Sunvalley Brands. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked in months. This unique lamp sports a battery-powered design can keep it illuminated for up to 110-hours. A built-in touch sensor allows a tap to tweak brightness and color temperature. Not only can it work well as a bedside lamp, but also for evenings spent outdoors, taking a late-night walk, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TaoTronics lamp discounts priced as low as $21.

More TaoTronics lamp deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and peruse our roundup of Amazon furniture deals here. Standout options include coffee tables, desks, and more with pricing that starts at $52. Depending on what catches your eye, you could save up to 40%.

TaoTronics Portable Lamp features:

Touch Sensor Table Lamp: Providing a 3000-3500K color temperature, just lay your finger on the touch sensor panel on the top of lamp, browse infinite possibilities of brightness to choose from. Enjoy more of a choice with no preset levels to start with.

