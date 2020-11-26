Timbuk2’s svelte Cask Backpack plunges by $42, more bags from $35 (Up to 48% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBlack Friday 2020FossilTimbuk2
48% off From $35

Today at Amazon we’ve found a several Timbuk2 and Fossil bags up to 48% off. Of all the options, our favorite happens to be the Timbuk2 Cask Backpack at $97.16 shipped. That’s $42 off what you’d pay at Timbuk2 and comes within $7 of it’s all-time low. If you’re like me, you prefer the look of tighter backpacks when compared with baggy ones. This high-end Timbuk2 offering strikes the right chords with a clean and sophisticated look headlined by “premium leather and waxed canvas.” Inside you’ll find room for any modern MacBook and most iPad sizes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag deals from $35.

More bag deals:

Looking to spend even less? Swing by our roundup of AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags from a couple days ago. There you’ll find options priced as low as $11. Our favorite from the pack happens to be Amazon’s Campus Backpack at only $12.50. Shop the entire sale to find others up to $54 off.

Timbuk2 Cask Backpack features:

  • 15″ shoulder drop
  • A zip-top pack with premium leather and Waxed canvas
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Laptop pocket fits 15 inch MacBook and iPad
  • Genuine leather binding and trim
  • External dimensions – Size:OS, Top width:11.2 inches, Bottom width:11 inches, Height:18.3 inches, Depth:4.5 inches, Volume:1098 cubic inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Black Friday 2020 Fossil Timbuk2

About the Author

Save 20% on ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs ...
Black Friday OXO kitchen deals up to 50% off: Cocktail ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Event cuts extra 40...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $70 off at n...
Elite Maxi-Matic home bread maker falls to $50 for Than...
Automate your lawn mower with rare discounts on WORX La...
Levi’s Black Friday Deals take 40% off sitewide a...
BLACK+DECKER’s expansive 109-piece Bit Set hits $...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $54

Black Friday strikes AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags as low as $11

From $11 Learn More
Save 58%

Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Lenovo bags fall as low as $13 at Amazon

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Timbuk2 In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off top selling bags: MacBook backpacks, more

From $30 Learn More

Timbuk2 Vapor Collection debuts eco-friendly MacBook backpack, duffel, more

Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs and more from $14

$14+ Learn More
50% off

Black Friday OXO kitchen deals up to 50% off: Cocktail shaker, kettles, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
40% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Event cuts extra 40% off Cole Haan, North Face, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
New lows

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $70 off at new lows from $649 for Black Friday

$70 off Learn More