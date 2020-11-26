Timbuk2’s svelte Cask Backpack plunges by $42, more bags from $35 (Up to 48% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found a several Timbuk2 and Fossil bags up to 48% off. Of all the options, our favorite happens to be the Timbuk2 Cask Backpack at $97.16 shipped. That’s $42 off what you’d pay at Timbuk2 and comes within $7 of it’s all-time low. If you’re like me, you prefer the look of tighter backpacks when compared with baggy ones. This high-end Timbuk2 offering strikes the right chords with a clean and sophisticated look headlined by “premium leather and waxed canvas.” Inside you’ll find room for any modern MacBook and most iPad sizes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag deals from $35.
More bag deals:
- Timbuk2 Stealth Folio Organizer, X-Large: $35 (Reg. $55)
- Timbuk2 Forge Backpack Tote: $39 (Reg. $75)
- Fossil Buckner Commuter: $179 (Reg. $248)
- View all…
Looking to spend even less? Swing by our roundup of AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags from a couple days ago. There you’ll find options priced as low as $11. Our favorite from the pack happens to be Amazon’s Campus Backpack at only $12.50. Shop the entire sale to find others up to $54 off.
Timbuk2 Cask Backpack features:
- 15″ shoulder drop
- A zip-top pack with premium leather and Waxed canvas
- Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
- Laptop pocket fits 15 inch MacBook and iPad
- Genuine leather binding and trim
- External dimensions – Size:OS, Top width:11.2 inches, Bottom width:11 inches, Height:18.3 inches, Depth:4.5 inches, Volume:1098 cubic inches
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!